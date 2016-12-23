Jurgen Klopp writes Christmas letter to Dublin grandmother

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took time out from preparing his team for the Christmas schedule to write to a loyal fan in Ballyfermot.

67-year-old Marie Wright was thrilled to receive the letter from the likeable German.

Battling Ballyfermot grandmother gets special Xmas letter. https://t.co/Uhi0mxy0Et — The Echo Newspaper (@TheEchoOnline) December 23, 2016

Marie was diagnosed with cancer in February and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Throughout her treatment she has retained her love of the Reds and flew over to see them beat Leicester 4-1 earlier this season.

Klopp wrote to say he was sorry to hear about her battle with cancer and added: “As one of our supporters, that means you are part of the LFC family and we care about you.”

Marie’s daughter Janice told The Echo that the kind letter motivated her mother to keep fighting.

“She wants to go back to Liverpool after Christmas, God willing – she is just so positive and is taking everything in her stride,” Janice said.

In the letter, Klopp also reminded Marie that she “will never walk alone”, something the family have already experienced first hand.

Liverpool fans contributed to the campaign to make her dream come true and get her over to see the match between Liverpool and the Premier League champions in September, helping to arrange tickets, a carer and the use of a wheelchair.

Let’s hope Marie enjoys a lovely Christmas with her family - we’re sure Klopp will do his best to arrange a victory against Stoke on December 27 to add to her enjoyment.