Jurgen Klopp sent a very special message to a young Everton fan

Jurgen Klopp has sent a sweet get well soon message to a young Evertonian living with a rare condition.

Noah Cunningham, 13, suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disorder that leaves most unable to walk by the age of 12.

The massive Everton fan, who uses a wheelchair to get around, recently had a 10-hour operation and is expected to be in intensive care for a few weeks.

But there’s no doubt that this message, from Liverpool boss Klopp, will have lifted his spirits during the recovery period.

Noah has had support from lots of football clubs and fans... All the messages make him smile @LFC Noah said thanks Jurgen! #footballfamily pic.twitter.com/3pzgyGMXiI — Team Noah (@Teamnoahappeal) September 6, 2017

Noah’s aunt Alison Ruston ran into the German by chance at a petrol station and asked for a selfie – with Klopp instead suggesting they make a video.

“Hi Noah, we’re here in Formby at the petrol station, and your auntie told me in this moment that you’re not in the best shape, but that will change soon I’m sure,” Klopp said.

“I’ve heard you are a huge Evertonian, so hopefully you enjoy this little video anyway, so all the best and see you at the latest derby.”

Noah loved reading the messages today thanks everyone! #bluefamily #getwellsoonNoah — Team Noah (@Teamnoahappeal) September 5, 2017

Ruston said that while Noah can’t yet speak, he seemed delighted with the video.

“We showed Noah the video when he came round from his operation and he can’t speak, but he was smiling his head off and did lots of thumbs up,” she told the Liverpool Echo.

Noah’s family are currently fundraising for a hydropool, which will help with his recovery, and donations to his page have skyrocketed since the video went viral – with Liverpool fans in particular making lots of appearances.

To donate, go here.