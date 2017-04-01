Jurgen Klopp sends best wishes to Seamus Coleman ahead of derby

Jurgen Klopp has written a tribute message to Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman ahead of the Merseyside derby today.

The Toffees are without their key defender, after he suffered a double-leg break against Wales in a World Cup qualifier due to a late tackle from Neil Taylor.

Coleman has since had surgery on the injury and is beginning a long road to recovery, which is likely to keep him out of action until at least the beginning of next year.

The Liverpool manager put the local rivalry aside today, to write a personal message to Coleman in today's match programme.

"I would like to pass on my regards and best wishes to Seamus Coleman, who due to very unfortunate circumstances is not available to play today.

"I do not know him personally, but as a football supporter I love his character, his positive approach to the game and his commitment to his club.

"There is a lot to admire about this player and it is his personal qualities that will help him as he recovers from this setback and returns to the game."