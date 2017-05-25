Jurgen Klopp is having a lovely time in Australia if this Liverpool video is anything to go by

In possibly the most end-of-season feeling video of all time, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sampled some culture in Australia during a very brief trip to the other side of the world.

The main event of the Anfield side’s trip was a 3-0 victory over Sydney FC in a game which featured Reds legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

The game finished 3-0 to Klopp’s men, and the fun clearly didn’t stop there for the German coach.

First, Klopp tries dancing, before having a go on the didgeridoo with mixed results. That’s… quite a sound, Jurgen.

Next up, the famous boomerang. “Look, it comes back!” says Klopp – not quite the same when you have to bring it back yourself, eh?

And finally, some spear throwing: “I don’t want to kill animals. Obviously I throw like a vegetarian!” said the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

“I enjoyed a lot,” said the 49-year-old after the experience. “It was fantastic, a wonderful place. I can’t believe how wonderful it is.”

And on his spear-throwing, Klopp gave an honest assessment of his efforts: “If I would have been the main hunter in whichever group, no chance.”

Liverpool will travel to Hong Kong, Shanghai and Germany ahead of the 2017/18 season – quite frankly we’re looking forward to seeing more from Klopp’s video scrapbook over the summer.