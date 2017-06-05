Jurgen Klopp: I'm not crazy to be optimistic about Liverpool's prospects

Jurgen Klopp insists he is not crazy to be optimistic about the future despite admitting Liverpool have a lot of improvements to make.

The Reds secured Champions League football for only the second time in the last eight years on the final day of a season in which they looked like mounting an unlikely title challenge until the turn of the year.

With extra demands on his squad Klopp is already looking to strengthen as Press Association Sport understands negotiations are still taking place to buy Roma's former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah for a club-record £35m-plus.

But after finishing his first full campaign in charge the German has high hopes about what can be achieved next season.

"I know that we are good already but we have so much space to improve - I love it," he told liverpoolfc.com.

"Being really good and feeling there's not a lot more possible - that's still okay but you think how can you keep this? We can really improve. That's what I'm really looking forward to.

"We have to, obviously, because around us we have a lot but we will really be a challenger, we will fight.

"We will play good football on the good days, on the less good days we will still fight for the result. I really feel positive.

"I'm really optimistic for our future, not because I'm crazy but only because I know what we have, I know what we will get, I know what we can get, and I know that we really have a super bunch of people - knowledge, character - not just the players, all around."