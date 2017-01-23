Jurgen Klopp: Gerrard aims to be manager so Liverpool Academy job perfect

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is determined to help Steven Gerrard become the best manager he can be.

The former Reds captain is to rejoin the club in February as an academy coach across all age groups, and Klopp will give him every assistance as the 36-year-old takes his first steps on the coaching ladder.

Klopp on Gerrard: "Stevie wants to be a manager one day. It's a job you have to learn. The job at the Academy is perfect for him."#LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/LcQIlKcaFW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2017

"We had a very good very long talk together," Klopp said, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

"Everyone in this room knows better than I do he is a wonderful guy and it was important to know what Steven wants and he said he wants to be a manager in the future. That's cool.

"From my side I said everything I can do to help him on his way to be the best manager he can be, I am ready for this and I'd like to do it.

"Now he is at the academy it is good for us and for him it is perfect.

"Being a manager is a job you have to learn and when a person like Steven Gerrard and the player he was is ready to make the steps, that is wonderful news for football.

"Combining his playing experience with all the things he will learn from now on will be a bright future. It is brilliant."

