Jurgen Klopp drops F-Bomb on American TV after beating Man City

Jurgen Klopp was obviously in a good mood after watching his side beat Man City in a thrilling 4-3 win which ended The Citizens unbeaten record.

After the game, he was interviewed by NBC Sport and he was clearly still in an exuberant mood.

"You can look at this game in a few ways," he started.

"You can look at it as a manager and say you could have done this and that better.

"Or you can look at it as a football fan and say what the fuck was that!"

Klopp just gave the best 30 seconds of post match interview I've ever seen. Complete with f-bomb on live tv.



What a man. #LFC — Zecharias Mengis (@TheMengisKhan) January 14, 2018

As soon as Klopp swore, you can hear presenter Arlo White groan and quickly apologise to viewers to which Klopp responded, "I thought in America it’s okay?"

Never change, Jurgen. Never change.