Julian Edelman's 'miracle catch' is the one moment from the Super Bowl you absolutely must see

If you woke up to headlines about the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time, you might be wishing you’d stayed awake to see the New England Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Well, don’t worry because you can still see the absolute stand-out moment, which was, without question, Julian Edelman’s stunning catch in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots, who were 19 points down going into the final quarter and had trailed by as many as 25, were still losing by eight with a couple of minutes to go when Edelman did this.

Yeah, you can see why people are calling it a miracle catch.

And now Edelman with the miracle catch. This game is absolutely absurd #Patriots #SB51 — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) February 6, 2017

Miracle catch by Edelman!!!! — Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) February 6, 2017

Quarterback Tom Brady was the MVP, but he knew who was responsible for the play of the night.

"One of the greatest catches I've ever seen so I don't know how the hell he caught it." - Tom Brady on Edelman's 🔥catch. #SuperBowl — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 6, 2017

And it was all the more amazing because, up until then, Edelman hadn’t been having the best of nights.

yo i think edelman forgot how to catch a ball today — Alexa Bergeron (@alexabergeron14) February 6, 2017

I still believe in TB12 but my son just said that lady Gaga can catch better than Edelman. — David Gregory (@davidgregory) February 6, 2017

Edelman couldnt catch a cold — Jac (@blondeinhouston) February 6, 2017

Safe to say he made amends.