Julian Edelman's 'miracle catch' is the one moment from the Super Bowl you absolutely must see

If you woke up to headlines about the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time, you might be wishing you’d stayed awake to see the New England Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Well, don’t worry because you can still see the absolute stand-out moment, which was, without question, Julian Edelman’s stunning catch in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots, who were 19 points down going into the final quarter and had trailed by as many as 25, were still losing by eight with a couple of minutes to go when Edelman did this.

Yeah, you can see why people are calling it a miracle catch.

Quarterback Tom Brady was the MVP, but he knew who was responsible for the play of the night.

And it was all the more amazing because, up until then, Edelman hadn’t been having the best of nights.

Safe to say he made amends.
