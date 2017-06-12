Judge dismisses bids to wind up Leyton Orient FC

A specialist judge has dismissed bids to wind up struggling football club Leyton Orient.

Registrar Sally Barber was told that debts had been paid, at a Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London.

Orient were relegated from the Football League at the end of the 2016-17 season after finishing bottom of League Two.

Another judge had examined the case in March.

Registrar Nicholas Briggs had adjourned applications.

Bosses at an events management firm had told Registrar Briggs they were owed about £18,000.

He had said he would adjourn Central Circle Event Management's application after hearing of plans to inject £1 million into Orient.

The judge was told club bosses also owed other people money.

He heard a council was owed about £35,000 and a photographer about £6,000.

Sue Almond joins a group of Leyton Orient fans outside the Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

A lawyer representing Orient told Registrar Barber that all debts had been paid and she dismissed all bids to have the club wound up.

Fans were pleased that winding-up bids had been dismissed but said more problems could be around the corner.

Mat Roper, a board member at the Leyton Orient Fans' Trust, said: "We know that there are a number of creditors and individuals who are still owed money.

"We could well be back again in a few weeks."

He added: "It's a long, hard road being an Orient fan."

Mr Roper said many fans wanted owner Francesco Becchetti to sell the club.

"He came in 2014 and overspent," said Mr Roper. "Since then it has been a catalogue of problems."