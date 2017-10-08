Judd Trump sees off Stuart Bingham to retain European Masters title

Judd Trump fended off a determined challenge from Stuart Bingham as he made a successful defence of his 888sport European Masters title.

Former world champion Bingham made three centuries and held a 5-4 lead early in the evening session, but Trump eventually got the better of his fellow Englishman to seal a 9-7 victory in a high-quality final.

After being staged in Bucharest 12 months ago, the tournament moved to the Belgian city of Lommel this year and the change of venue did Trump no harm.

He reeled off three frames in a row to lead 7-5, and then resisted the Bingham charge when the 2015 Crucible champion came back to draw level.

A break of 66 nudged Trump one frame away from victory, and the 28-year-old finished with a 107, his second century of the contest.

Trump, who won €83,000 for his success, said on Eurosport: "It's a very good achievement for me. That's the first time I've ever defended a title so I'm very happy

"Overall today Stuart probably played a little bit better (than me). I just got the luck at the right times. He scored a lot heavier than I did.

"Any time you can win a ranking event you're over the moon so I'm absolutely delighted to win again."