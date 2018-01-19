Judd Trump books place in Masters semi-finals

Judd Trump has booked his place in the Dafabet Masters semi-finals.

Trump beat English rival Shaun Murphy 6-4 at Alexandra Palace.

The semi-final line-up for the Dafabet Masters is complete after John Higgins thrashed Ryan Day in the final last-eight match.

Higgins, twice a winner of the Masters, beat Day 6-1 at Alexandra Palace.

He will now face Mark Allen on Saturday night for a place in the final, with Judd Trump taking on Kyren Wilson in the afternoon session.