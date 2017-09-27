Joy Neville and other female rugby referee become first to ref men's internationals

Joy Neville, from Limerick, has been named as one of two women who will referee a men's fifteen-a-side Rugby Europe international.

Neville will referee a clash between Norway and Denmark on October 25 while Spain's Alhambra Nievas will lead the match-up of Finland and Norway on October 14.

She said she was extremely excited about the opportunity.

In October last year, the former Ireland international made history by being the first woman to officiate in either the European Challenge Cup or the Champions Cup.

Neville retired from rugby in 2013 after playing for 11 years.

