Josh O’Hanlon becomes Cork City’s fourth signing in a week

Double winners Cork City have completed another signing today with Josh O’Hanlon joining from St Pat’s.

The 22-year-old striker was previously on the books of Premier League side Bournemouth and Cork boss John Caulfield has suggested the Leeside club have captured a player with ’tremendous potential’.
