Josh O’Hanlon becomes Cork City’s fourth signing in a week
10/11/2017 - 20:16:12
Double winners Cork City have completed another signing today with Josh O’Hanlon joining from St Pat’s.
The 22-year-old striker was previously on the books of Premier League side Bournemouth and Cork boss John Caulfield has suggested the Leeside club have captured a player with ’tremendous potential’.
Delighted to have signed for @CorkCityFC for the upcoming season, looking forward to the new challenge and hopefully improving as a player⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RzuFhyN0US— Josh O'Hanlon (@JoshOHanlon9) November 10, 2017
