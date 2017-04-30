Jose Mourinho: We didn't look exhausted - we are exhausted

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was left to rue more injuries for his side who he explained were exhausted due to their run of games this month.

Having seen his team go ahead to a controversial Wayne Rooney penalty against Swansea, he then saw his depleted side pegged back late on through Gylfi Sigurdsson's brilliant free-kick for a 1-1 draw.

It was another home draw for United at end of a month that has seen them play nine times.

They have drawn 10 times in front of their own fans this season and Mourinho saw his threadbare squad depleted further as Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly went off injured.

"We didn't look exhausted - we are exhausted," he said.

"If some people want to analyse the performance, do it in context. Nine matches in April, with a squad of 22. We are very tired so I don't take the performance out of context."

Asked about Shaw and Bailly's injuries, he added: "I think Shaw has to be a big injury to leave the pitch after 10 minutes.

"Eric Bailly, I don't know... he played every game of the previous eight matches in April and today 60, 70 minutes more. I don't know, for sure, Luke Shaw must be an important injury."

.@DesKellyBTS: "Did they look tired or was it a lack of form?"



José: "They didn't look tired...we are!"



Chris Smalling and Phil Jones remain injured and Mourinho said, when asked about their progress: "I prefer not to speak."

Leon Britton hailed Swansea's character after they earned what could be a vital point in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

"The performance was very good," Britton told BT Sport, as the Swans responded to direct rivals Hull drawing at Southampton on Saturday.

"We showed great character, scored a great goal and it's a really good point."

Goalscorer Sigurdsson added: "This could be a really big point for us."