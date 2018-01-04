Jose Mourinho sees himself at Manchester United for the long term

Jose Mourinho wants to remain as Manchester United's manager beyond his current contract and insists there are no issues with either his desire or living arrangements.

The United boss came out fighting on Thursday following a report there was concern inside Old Trafford that Mourinho could walk away after two seasons, a year before his deal expires.

"If you want to speak about some news, I say, 'Garbage'; I don't find a better word to define the talk," he said of suggestions he could resign.

"If you want to ask me directly if I see myself next season in Manchester United, I say I see myself (here).

"And, as I told when I arrived, I'm going to leave when the club wants me to leave, because I have no intention to leave at all."

United have been in discussions with Mourinho over a contract extension and hold an option to increase his stay beyond 2019.

From his point of view, a longer arrangement would be welcomed.

"Yes, I see myself here (after three years)," Mourinho added.

"It's just a question of the club, the board, the owners, Mr (Ed) Woodward, they are all happy with my contribution and they want me to stay beyond the end of this contract, but I want to stay.

"I am in the middle of my contract, if I am going to sign a new one or no, of course it depends on the club but my commitment with the club is total and I want to stay."

A commitment to buying a house in or near to the city has been a different matter.

Mourinho is still living in The Lowry Hotel, rather than laying down more permanent roots, and in 2016 he described an arrangement where he resides away from his London-based family as "a disaster".

Yet the United manager insists he is at ease with his abode.

"If the fans want me to be comfortable, that's the way I feel very comfortable, because I am very lazy and because I like to arrive in the hotel," he said.

"I don't want anyone to be worried because I live in a two-square-metres room; I am living in an apartment inside of a hotel, where I have all the comfort, the support, where I have everything I want like I am living in a house.

"So if they are worried about me being comfortable, happy and supported, I really am. If they want me in some house that I don't like, in some place I don't like, lonely from my assistants, if they want that, I would be a sad guy and a sad guy doesn't work well."

The notion all has not been rosy with Mourinho has also been fuelled by his gloomy demeanour during games, when there has on occasion been an absence of goal celebrations from the Portuguese, who insists his appetite has not wavered.

"Because I don't behave as a clown on the touchline, it means that I lost my passion," Mourinho argued.

"I prefer to behave the way I am doing it, much more mature, better for my team and myself, I don't think you have to behave like a crazy guy on the touchline to have that passion.

"That passion, you see it every day. The way a person is dedicated to his work, not what you do in front of the cameras."