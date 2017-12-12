Jose Mourinho questions City players' education after derby win celebrations

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned Manchester City's behaviour in the wake of the post-derby fracas.

Pep Guardiola's runaway Premier League leaders triumphed in Sunday's eagerly-anticipated Old Trafford clash, with the 2-1 win at Old Trafford opening up an 11-point gap over the hosts.

Wild celebrations by all connected to City met the final whistle - merrymaking that got under the skin of United, who are understood to have taken exception to the post-match celebrations.

Milk and water are claimed to have been thrown at Mourinho after a reported confrontation with City goalkeeper Ederson, leading to an altercation involving up to 20 players and staff in the crowded corridor leading to the dressing rooms.

The Football Association has given both clubs until tomorrow to reply to a request for observations into an incident the United boss was initially coy to speak about in a terse, truncated press conference.

Raheem Sterling celebrates at the end of the match on Sunday.

Mourinho wanted to look ahead to tomorrow's match against Bournemouth instead of back to the derby, but appeared to take exception to Guardiola's claim that his side had not celebrated excessively at Old Trafford.

"He says, he says," the United boss said. "He says, he says, you know?

"I'm not here to comment on his words. The only thing I can say is that for me it was just a question of diversity - diversity in behaviours, diversity in education. Just that and nothing more than that."

That answer was followed by an abrupt end to the broadcast section of a press conference he was 16 minutes late to - a period in which Guardiola was addressing the issue for the media ahead of City's trip to Swansea.

The Spaniard was unwilling to comment on the details of the alleged melee, but was adamant his players were only celebrating inside their dressing room and were within their rights to do so.

"I encourage the players to celebrate the victories, but of course inside the locker room," Guardiola said. "We have huge respect for our opponents - not just for Manchester United, all the opponents.

"When we lose you have to accept the defeat, when we win we try to celebrate."

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates at the end of the match on Sunday.

City will attempt to rack up a record-breaking 15th successive Premier League win at Swansea tomorrow evening, while United look to get back to winning ways against Bournemouth.

"As always, but, when you lose, you probably have a little bit more desire to win," Mourinho said.

"Nobody likes to lose once, nobody wants to lose twice. I think that's something that belongs to every team in the world.

"When you lose a match the next one, you have that little bit of extra to give."

Paul Pogba will again be suspended for Bournemouth's visit, while Marcos Rojo will be assessed after sustaining a cut to his head in the loss to City.

"He's a brave guy," Mourinho said. "I don't know how he is - let's see if he can be ready for the match. But if he's not ready, we have other alternatives to play."

Fellow defender Eric Bailly remains absent through injury, but Phil Jones returned to the bench on Sunday after a thigh injury.

"Phil Jones was already on the bench at the weekend," Mourinho added.

"The injury is behind him and hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the games."