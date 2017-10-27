Jose Mourinho joins criticism of Carabao Cup draw saying 'I didn't like it'

Jose Mourinho has joined in the criticism of the calamitous Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

The match-ups for the competition's last eight were due to be live-streamed on Twitter at 4pm on Thursday but the draw was ultimately broadcast, pre-recorded, almost two hours later.

The delay - which the English Football League said was caused by "unacceptable and embarrassing technical failings" - was the latest in a series of mishaps associated with the draws for this competition in the current campaign.

And Manchester United boss Mourinho expressed his displeasure at being denied the excitement of a live draw.

"I'm not (happy with the draw)," the Portuguese said.

"First of all because I didn't watch the draw, and what I watched was not a live draw, it was some images of a draw. But, no, I didn't like it.

"I like the draw, I like to see it, I like to feel it. I didn't like it, not at all."

The EFL said it had received an apology for the technical problems from Twitter and insisted the draw "was in no way compromised" by not being shown live.

An EFL statement read: "Twitter has today issued a formal apology to the EFL following the events that led to yesterday's Carabao Cup round five draw being overshadowed by unacceptable and embarrassing technical failings.

"Despite receiving a number of assurances from senior Twitter figures, the draw was subject to almost a 90-minute delay and the plan to stream the proceedings live on the Twitter platform was aborted as thousands of fans around the world awaited news.

"Twitter's investigation is ongoing, however, Twitter's commitment to deliver a service to the EFL suffered a failure and Twitter has taken responsibility for that failure. Twitter apologises to supporters and clubs, and extends that apology to competition sponsors Carabao.

"The EFL also wishes to categorically confirm that, despite being forced to move from a live to a pre-recorded environment at incredibly short notice, the actual round five draw was in no way compromised.

"The proceedings were overseen by the EFL's competition manager and conducted under the strict same conditions as all EFL Competition draws."

Phil Tufnell, the ex-England cricketer who conducted the draw alongside former England rugby union international Matt Dawson, took to Twitter today to defend his role in proceedings in response to some personal social media criticism.

After being accused of turning up late, Tufnell said, "This was certainly not the case" and added: "I actually pride myself on my time-keeping and arrived at the venue in good time".

Further to the uproar after yesterday’s draw feels like this needs clearing up.... pic.twitter.com/R3ydmDsAKK — Phil Tufnell (@philtufnell) October 27, 2017

Tufnell, who confirmed the draw took place in front of people he understood to be "official adjudicators", also wrote: "I totally refute ludicrous allegations that I would be involved in anything not above board.

"For people to accuse me of anything untoward disgusts and upsets me. I'm a football fan and former sportsman that was excited and honoured to be asked to be a part of this and took the role seriously."

Draws for earlier rounds had seen Charlton pulled out of the hat twice, confusion over which teams were at home and away, and criticism over the decision to hold a draw in Beijing at 4.15am Irish time.