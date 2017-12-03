Jose Mourinho doesn't think Arsenal win will worry City

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho says he doesn't think their victory away at Arsenal will worry Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The gap to their rivals is now five points after a 3-1 victory in north London last night.

City could stretch that advantage if they beat West Ham at home later.

Mourinho says all they can do is win their games.

He said: "We are second in the table, we won four consecutive matches in the Premier League, two at home two away.

"The two away, difficult teams, Watford and Arsenal, we managed to win and well well, match after match."