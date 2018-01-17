Jose Mourinho close to new Man Utd deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is close to agreeing a new deal with the club, it is understood.

Talks between the two parties are understood to be ongoing and progressing well, with Mourinho’s current contract due to expire in 2019.

The 55-year-old took charge at Old Trafford in 2016 and described speculation about his future as "garbage" in a pre-match press conference earlier this month.

After his side’s home draw with Burnley on Boxing Day, Mourinho complained that spending of almost £300million since he succeeded Louis van Gaal was "not enough" to compete with local rivals and Premier League leaders Manchester City.

However, United are seemingly willing to offer Alexis Sanchez a massive weekly wage if he makes the move from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

