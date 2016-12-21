Jose Mourinho admits to 'bad feelings' over lack of game time for certain players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he has "bad feelings" about failing to give some members of his squad a fair chance to prove themselves to him.

A number of players, such as Memphis Depay and Ashley Young, have found themselves with restricted pitch time so far this season.

Mourinho pointed to a proliferation of personnel for specific positions as one of the reasons why some people have not been afforded a chance but said it is something which troubles him.

"I still have bad feelings towards myself as I didn't give a real chance to everyone," he told Sky Sports News.

"There are some positions in our sport where we have over-booking.

"The attacking wing positions we have not just a few wingers but also people who can play there: we can add (Marcus) Rashford and (Wayne) Rooney to players like (Jesse) Lingard, (Juan) Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Memphis Depay, (Anthony) Martial and Ashley Young.

"To be honest people like Young and Memphis I didn't give them a run of matches for them to prove so I have this little bad feeling.

"In relation to Marcus and (Phil) Jones the injury situation opened the door for them.

"The way they were working in training sessions has given them the condition to go into the game and start immediately well.

"I am really pleased with both: Marcus because he was a player considered by many without the quality to be a Manchester United player."