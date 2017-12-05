Jordi Murphy set to swap provinces in move away from Leinster

Leinster back-row Jordi Murphy is set to swap provinces as Ulster prepare to announce his signing, according to reports, writes Stephen Barry.

The 26-year-old has made 95 appearances for Leinster, including nine this season, but faces stiff competition for a place in the upcoming Champions Cup matches.

In all, Leinster have seven international back-rowers, including Dan Leavy, Sean O’Brien, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan and the injured Jamie Heaslip.

The move to Ulster, first reported by the Irish Times, would see him link up again with former Leinster forwards coach Jono Gibbes, the head coach at Ravenhill, at the end of the season. He has also been coached by Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss in the Ireland set-up.

Murphy made his 18th Irish cap against Fiji last month, despite being initially left out of the squad for the November Internationals until injuries freed up a spot.

His previous game in green was in the famous win against the All Blacks in Chicago, where he scored a try before being stretchered off with a cruciate ligament injury early on.