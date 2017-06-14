Jordi Cruyff named new Maccabi Tel Aviv manager

Maccabi Tel Aviv have appointed former Barcelona and Manchester United midfielder Jordi Cruyff as their new manager.

The 43-year-old has worked as the club's sports director since 2012 and will be hoping to improve on their second-placed finish in the Israeli Premier League next season.

Cruyff told Tel Aviv's official website: "I am happy and excited to be appointed coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv FC.

"Entering my sixth year at the club I am very aware of the owners' and fans' expectations. I am more determined than ever to meet these expectations."

After a successful spell as sports director at the club, @JordiCruyff embarks on his managerial career at @MaccabiTLVFC. Good luck, Jordi! pic.twitter.com/S22cQv3C0O — 6Pointer (@6Pointer) June 14, 2017

Cruyff, the son of former Holland player and manager Johan, left Barcelona in 1996 to join Manchester United, while his playing career also took him to the likes of Alaves and Espanyol.

Maccabi Tel Aviv's owner, Mitch Goldhar, said: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jordi Cruyff as the new coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv FC.

"The appointment is effective immediately. I know that Jordi feels a great sense of responsibility as the standard bearer of the Cruyff name which is synonymous with so many great achievements in football."

The Israeli club have also named former Leeds chief executive Ben Mansford as their new CEO.

Mansford said: "I look forward to working with Mitch and everyone at Maccabi Tel Aviv to bring further success on and off the pitch."