Jordan Spieth won a play-off from the bunker and it's the most clutch thing you'll see today

Jordan Spieth has been said to have ice in his veins, but after this incredible winning stroke at the Travelers Championship this weekend we’re fairly certain he’s made entirely from the stuff.

The 23-year-old was forced into a play-off with Daniel Berger on the final day of the PGA Tour event, after a round of 67 saw Berger draw level with the two-time major winner.

And when Spieth found the bunker on the replayed 18th, all looked lost – or did it?

Quite a celebration – Spieth throws his club, his caddie throws the rake. Scenes.

Jordan Spieth holes the bunker shot! Throws wedge. Greller throws rake. Huge chest bump. WOW. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) June 25, 2017

Spieth’s incredible chip meant that Berger needed to hole a tricky long putt which wasn’t to be, earning the 2015 Masters winner his 10th PGA Tour title before his 24th birthday.

Jordan Spieth is the 2017 Travelers Championship winner. Best finish of the year. Awesome crowd, great drama, fantastic winning shot. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) June 25, 2017

Majors are nice, but not everything. Better crowds & better drama @ Travelers than U.S. Open. Spieth grows the legend. That was Tiger-like. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) June 25, 2017

Spieth’s countryman Berger seemed to take it well, however.

Hopefully the next time @JordanSpieth does that I'm on his team and I can chest bump him too !! — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) June 25, 2017

Spieth said afterwards: “I don’t know if I’ll ever have a moment equivalent to that again – something like that to win a tournament – but we certainly soaked it in.”

(John Woike/AP)

It was pretty picture perfect Jordan.