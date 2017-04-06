Jordan Spieth suffers more frustration at the Masters

Former champion Jordan Spieth suffered more Masters misery with a second quadruple bogey in his last two rounds at Augusta National.

Spieth held a five-shot lead with nine holes to play 12 months ago, only to follow dropped shots on the 10th and 11th with a seven on the par-three 12th after hitting two balls into Rae's Creek.

And although the 23-year-old managed a solid par on the same hole in Thursday's opening round, he then ran up a quadruple-bogey nine on the 15th.

Spieth's approach to the par five span back off the green into the water and after taking a penalty drop, he hit his fifth shot over the back and followed up with a poor chip and three putts from 30 feet.

No player has ever made worse than seven on any hole in the Masters and gone on to win, although Spieth responded in style with a birdie from three feet on the 16th.