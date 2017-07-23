American Jordan Spieth has won the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Golf's greats queued up to hail Jordan Spieth after the American dug deep to claim his first Open Championship title at Royal Birkdale.

Spieth saw his three-shot overnight lead reduced to nothing after bogeying three of the first four holes of his final round - but fought back to seize the crown in style.

What an incredible way to comeback and win. Many congrats @JordanSpieth — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 23, 2017

Spieth's feat did not go unnoticed by 18-times major winner Jack Nicklaus, who tweeted: "Great display of guts, determination and skill. Well done @JordanSpieth!!! #TheOpen".

And three-time Open champion Tiger Woods was also quick to pay tribute, taking to social media to write: "What an incredible way to comeback and win. Many congrats @JordanSpieth".

Woods' former coach Butch Harmon was also impressed, telling Sky Sports Main Event: "I don't know what to say - it's phenomenal - and he's only 23 years old." He then found some words, and added: "This kid is special. When he goes home tonight and takes his shirt off, there's an 'S' on his chest - he's Superman."

Ex-European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley struggled to hold back the superlatives, telling the channel: "It's one of the greatest performances I've ever seen - and I don't say that lightly - in any sport."