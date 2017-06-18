Jordan Spieth excited about closing stages of US Open

Former champion Jordan Spieth was among the interested spectators as the US Open headed for a thrilling climax at Erin Hills on Sunday.

Despite winds gusting up to 25mph which forced tournament officials to change the pin position on the par-three 13th, Spieth showed what was still possible with a closing 69.

Previous rounds of 73, 71 and 76 meant the 23-year-old was finished before the final few groups teed off, but that allowed him to make plans to watch good friends Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler do battle with the likes of England's Tommy Fleetwood for the year's second major.

"It will be exciting," said Spieth, who has spent the annual Spring Break holiday with Thomas and Fowler the last two years. "It wouldn't be any surprise if either one of them come out guns blazing and win with the way they've been able to do that in other events.

"They're playing against the same people they always play against. It's just a matter that this is one of the four majors in a year, and this is a US Open.

"It's just kind of getting that out of your head and just playing against who you're playing against like it's a regular tournament.

"It's going to be really fun. I'll probably go back to the house, pack up and then I'll come back and have a beer and watch the closing stretch."

Spieth had struggled on the greens all week at Erin Hills and both of his bogeys on Sunday came from three-putting, but the former world number one was pleased not to have "thrown in the towel".

"I thought it was a fantastic round of golf, given what we were dealing with to start the day," the 23-year-old said. "This (wind) is light and variable compared to the beginning of the day, but that's what you get for playing a poor first few rounds.

"I struck the ball the same way I have been. I think I hit 17 greens today which was just awesome in these conditions. And then my expectations were lowered on the greens given the conditions. I think that was the difference.

"I was able to get to a few under by just accepting the fact that the putt might miss instead of having to have it be perfect. That's what we've been working on, but maybe a day like today is all it needed to just kind of calm down."

Brooks Kopeka after putting on the sixth hole during the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka, in a tie for second with Thomas and a shot behind surprise leader Brian Harman, made the ideal start with birdies on the first and second to move into the outright lead, only for Harman to respond on the third with a birdie putt that did a full circuit of the hole before dropping in.

At 13 under par the American pair enjoyed a two-shot lead over Fleetwood, who had holed from eight feet for birdie on the second before three-putting the next.

The 26-year-old looked like dropping another shot on the fourth but bravely holed from 15 feet for par.