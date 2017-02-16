Jordan Rhodes penned a lovely letter to a young fan explaining why he left Middlesbrough

It’s hard to be a football fan when your favourite player leaves the club, but when Jordan Rhodes left Middlesbrough in January, he made it a little easier for one supporter.

That fan was eight-year-old Oliver Warren. When he saw the 27-year-old had left Boro, he was disappointed, but received a nice surprise a couple of weeks later.

What a guy Jordan Rhodes is! Oliver wrote to him while he was at Boro and this arrived today. He's over the moon. Thank u good luck at@swfc pic.twitter.com/fsFoxxqDr8 — Sarah (@SarahWarren82) February 15, 2017

Oliver had written to Rhodes previously, and to his delight he received a reply, which read:

“Dear Oliver, Thank you for your letter and writing to me. It made me smile at a time when I was quite sad at Middlesbrough.

“I was quite frustrated at not being able to play or even being on the bench sometimes. So like you did I have had to change teams sadly. I would love to hear how you are doing at Riverside Juniors and hope you have scored some goals.

“I really loved playing for Middlesbrough and living in the area too. I hope you continue to enjoy your football as well as working very hard at school and one day I hope to see you playing number 9 for Boro.

“P.S. I hope your brother is ok too as I remember you both from training.”

Oliver told us that Jordan’s departure had made him feel sad, saying he was his favourite player because “he was kind”.

(Martin Rickett/EMPICS Sport)

But it’s not all bad. When asked who his favourite player was now Rhodes had left, Oliver answered: “Adama Traore, because he’s fast and skillful.” He also added that he would continue to watch Rhodes play with his new club, Sheffield Wednesday.

“He was upset,” said Oliver’s mum Sarah Warren. “But I think he understood, because Oliver went through a similar thing. Oliver left a club because he didn’t play as much football as he might like, and now he’s at a new club.”

So the pair have something in common then – might we see Oliver leading the Middlesbrough line in years to come? Jordan Rhodes certainly hopes so.