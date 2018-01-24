Jordan Larmour’s meteoric rise rewarded with Leinster senior contract

Jordan Larmour’s rise up the professional rugby ladder continues at pace.

Leinster are said to have wasted little time in handing the 20-year-old a senior contract, according to The Herald.

Larmour has scored six tries in 14 appearances since making his debut for the province as an academy player at the start of the season.

His fine form has also led to a call-up from Joe Schmidt to Ireland’s Six Nations squad.