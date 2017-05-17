Jordan Henderson reveals how Luis Suarez wouldn't let a swollen ankle stop him playing

Liverpool will always welcome Luis Suarez to Anfield, with the former number 7 having scored 69 league goals in his three-and-a-half years with the club.

Luis Suarez

But a story from Jordan Henderson about Suarez's tenacious determination to play may endear him to fans even more.

Speaking to the LFCTV series ‘Premier League Heroes', Henderson stated that: "Knocks and niggles didn’t bother him, he played through them.

"[He was] a real warrior. I never saw him in the treatment room.

"I remember one game, his ankle was that swollen he couldn’t get his boot on, so he had to go a size up in someone else’s boots. He played on and scored an unbelievable free-kick."

A warrior-like mindset.

Henderson added that playing alongside someone with the ability of Suarez was a boost to the whole team.

"When you line up alongside him and you’re on the pitch, you know no matter what happens in the game he could produce anything for you. That gave us confidence as players.

Jordan Henderson

"I learned a lot from Luis as a player and as a person."

Suarez certainly left his mark on Henderson, as he did on Merseyside.

H/T: liverpoolfc.com