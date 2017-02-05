Joost van der Westhuizen still critical in hospital

World Cup winner Joost van der Westhuizen remained in a critical condition today after years of battling motor neurone disease.

The 45-year-old South Africa great has been living with the illness since 2011 and was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning.

His J9 Foundation released an update on his condition today, saying Van der Westhuizen was "putting up an incredible fight".

The foundation was set up by Van der Westhuizen to aid people suffering from MND.

On Saturday, another statement from the foundation called for prayers for Van der Westhuizen, who is regarded as one of the finest scrum-halves in rugby history.

He won 89 caps for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003, and scored 38 tries, helping the team win the 1995 World Cup on home soil.

His estranged wife, singer Amor Vittone, wrote on her Facebook page: "Joost, at this moment is still critical in hospital, but showing us all his fighting spirit!"



She and Van der Westhuizen have two children, son Jordan and daughter Kylie.

Vittone added of Van der Westhuizen: "Please keep him in your prayers and thank you for all the beautiful messages of encouragement. Jordan and Kylie have shown tremendous courage through this difficult time."