Jon Walters has 'no chance' of making World Cup play-offs, but Seamus Coleman not ruled out

Jon Walters has been ruled out of Ireland's upcoming World Cup play-off as his recurring knee injury looks likely to keep him out until at least Christmas, writes Stephen Barry.

Walters has only played 70 minutes of football for Burnley this season and his ongoing rehab after a recent "flare up" is set to be longer-term, according to Sky Sports.

Walters scoring against Austria in June.

The 34-year-old, who scored the crucial goals to send Ireland to Euro 2016, has had clean-up operations on his knee in March 2016 and January 2017.

"I would have thought there was absolutely no chance of Jon Walters being back because he is out for quite a number of weeks," O'Neill told Sky Sports.

So you're saying there's a chance 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/A0oklIWcAm — Jonathan walters (@JonWalters19) October 9, 2017

However, he has not ruled out captain Seamus Coleman, who has been out of action due to a double leg-break sustained in Ireland's scoreless draw against Wales last March.

"Seamus is doing really, really well and I know what Seamus is like. He has been magnificent for us here around about the camp.

"He's our captain on the field and off the field and it has been great to have him and Jon Walters, who are two big players for us, around the last few days.

"I couldn't call it. I'd have to speak to Alan Byrne, our doctor, but he hasn't played for some time and the play-offs are in early November."

Ireland will face one of Croatia, Denmark, Italy or Switzerland in the play-offs, with the draw to be made next Tuesday, October 17.

David Meyler is suspended for the first leg after accumulating two yellow cards in the games against Wales, while FIFA are "gathering information" about an alleged headbutt involving Robbie Brady. However, the Ireland camp are understood to be confident that Brady will not be punished.