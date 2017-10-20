Johnny Sexton returns for Leinster while Munster welcome back Jean Kleyn

Johnny Sexton is back in the Leinster team for tomorrow's Champions Cup match against Glasgow in Scotland.

The Ireland out half has recovered from the dead leg which forced him out of last week's win over Montpellier to take over the captaincy from Isa Nacewa.

The Fijian misses the trip to Scotstoun due to an ankle problem as coach Leo Cullen makes a total of six changes to his team.

Noel Reid replaces Nacewa in the centre and Fergus McFadden comes onto the wing.

Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Scott Fardy come into the pack.

LINE UP: Here is the 23-man squad that will represent Leinster tomorrow in Glasgow. #GLAvLEI #ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/RNyEOTiN7i — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 20, 2017

Tyler Bleyendaal has been ruled out of Munster's clash with Racing 92 at Thomond Park tomorrow.

The New Zealander is suffering from a neck injury, so Ian Keatley will start at out half.

It is one of three changes to the side that drew in Castres last week.

Team | 3 changes for our 160th CCup game - Marshall, Kleyn and Keatley all in. O'Donnell to win 150th caphttps://t.co/fErYonjSsF#MUNvR92 pic.twitter.com/2RMpAHZAlN — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 20, 2017

Hooker Rhys Marshall takes over from Niall Scannell who misses out with a thumb problem.

Jean Kleyn returns to the second row.

Simon Zebo, who is retained at full back, says Munster cannot afford to repeat the mistakes they made in France last weekend.