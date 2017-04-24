Johnny Glynn takes first step on long road back

Johnny Glynn knows he has a job on his hands to stake a claim for a starting place in this Galway side, writes John Fogarty.

Glynn was a late addition to the match-day panel yesterday, but came on as Micheál Donoghue’s first substitute in the 62nd minute, for Joe Canning. He won a high ball with his first touch, before he was later booked.

It was Glynn’s first appearance in a Galway jersey since the 2015 All-Ireland final defeat to Kilkenny, having emigrated to New York at the end of that year. He recently returned to Galway training and will be available for the county this summer.

However, he appreciates he will find it difficult to break into the team.

“I came back to train there a few weeks ago and I was a long way off the pace and I knew well the boys were flying it, so I know where I have to get to and hopefully we’ll get there and sure we’ll see where we are later in the year, or something like that,” said the Ardrahan man.

It is expected he will spend most of the summer in Ireland, but he confirmed Donoghue had been in contact since he was appointed manager in December 2015.

“He’s always been in touch since he started... keeping me up to date with things.”

Glynn, 23, carried some strapping on his right leg, but dismissed its significance.

“I don’t know if you could call it good shape, but not bad, not bad. I’m trying me best. I got a small knock in the first round of the club championship. Nothing serious. The tape is only there for precaution more than anything, to be honest.”

Donoghue praised Glynn’s cameo contribution and stated his importance to the panel.

“Ah, look, in Johnny’s case, he’s a massive personality in the group, in and around the scene, and he had a massive impact when he came on. We’re delighted that he’s part of the squad.”

