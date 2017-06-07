John Walters sits out Ireland training as ’precaution’
Jon Walters has emerged as an injury concern ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier with Austria.
The Stoke striker sat out today’s open session at the Aviva, but management say it was merely a precaution.
Austria have injury worries of their own.
Striker Marc Janko has been ruled out of the game with tonsilitis.
Austria are already without a host of players through injury and suspension.
