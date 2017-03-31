John the Baptist crown phenomenal season with fifth All-Ireland title

John the Baptist, Hospital (Limerick) 0-14

Loreto (Cavan) 2-6

Limerick school John the Baptist, Hospital, completed a remarkable season on Friday afternoon when victory in the Lidl All-Ireland PPS junior A post-primary schools ladies football final made it five wins from five in national deciders, writes Jackie Cahill.

After claiming the 'A' title a week ago, John the Baptist saw off Loreto, Cavan, by 0-14 to 2-6 in Birr to capture the junior crown.

John the Baptist Community School captain Anna-Rose Kennedy and her team-mates celebrate with the cup after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A Championship final match between Loreto College and John the Baptist Community School at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

In recent weeks, John the Baptist have also won two All-Ireland camogie finals while the school’s senior B hurlers won the Paddy Buggy Cup at Semple Stadium last Saturday.

John the Baptist maintained their 100 per cent record in All-Ireland finals this year with another composed display from the junior A ladies footballers.

Leading by 0-10 to 1-3 at half-time, John the Baptist had laid the foundations for victory but they had to fend off a strong second half fightback from Loreto.

The sides shared the opening two scores before three-in-a-row had JTB 0-4 to 0-1 in front.

But Loreto were level when Muireann Cusack’s effort hit the crossbar, and Áine Reilly was on hand to put the rebound into the net, for the first of her two goals.

But JTB had captain Anna-Rose Kennedy and Andrea O’Sullivan in their ranks, two players who excelled in the senior final seven days previously, and indeed throughout a landmark season.

Successful Sisters: John the Baptist team-mates & sisters Anna-Rose Kennedy & Caitlín Kennedy after the Lidl All Ireland PPS Junior A final. pic.twitter.com/2tIC8R6JFx — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) March 31, 2017

O’Sullivan restored JTB’s lead but Loreto were providing stout resistance and Niamh Keneghan’s point levelled matters once again.

Emma Morrissey landed a couple of quickfire points for JTB, who finished the half impressively.

Reilly registered another Loreto point before scores from Kennedy, Sinead McElligott and Morrissey handed JTB a four-point interval lead.

Loreto substitute Aisling Walls kick-started the second half scoring but McElligott replied to keep the four-point gap between the sides.

Loreto were right back in it when Reilly bagged her second goal, collecting a high delivery before finishing well.