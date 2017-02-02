John Terry’s Instagram farewell message for Branislav Ivanovic will have Chelsea fans feeling emotions

No footballer currently at Chelsea has been with the Blues as long as John Terry, but Branislav Ivanovic’s nine-year stint in west London had obviously brought the pair close.

The pair have formed part of numerous Chelsea defences over the years, winning European and domestic titles together, and JT wasn’t going to let his pal leave without a goodbye.

Terry wrote: “Absolutely gutted to see Brana leave @chelseafc An unbelievable defender for us over the years and a great and BIG character and presence in the dressing room. Good Luck mate Won everything at Chelsea and a proper LEGEND”.

He’s not wrong about the trophies. During his time at the club, Ivanovic won two league titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, three FA Cups and the League Cup. Not a bad haul.

We’re sure there’ll be plenty of goodbye posts on social media for JT when he leaves at the end of the season as well.