John Terry to leave Chelsea at the end of season

Chelsea have announced that captain John Terry will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has won 14 major honours at Stamford Bridge after making his first-team debut in 1998, having risen through the youth ranks.

Terry has been a bit-part player for the Blues this season, featuring in just five Premier League games for Antonio Conte's league leaders.

In a joint announcement with the club, former England captain Terry said he remains committed until his contract expires and insists he has no plans in place beyond that point.

"I will decide on my future in due course, but for now I am committed to helping the team achieve success this season," he said.

'After 22 years there is so much to say and so many people to thank at this great football club. From coaches, team-mates and staff to the fans who have given me so much support down the years, I can't thank you enough.

"There will be opportunities for me to speak further about this over the coming weeks."