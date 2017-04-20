John Terry proves he's still got the skills to pay the bills with goal-laden Instagram video

In a Chelsea career spanning three decades, John Terry has always had a goal or two in him.

The 36-year-old defender has contributed 40 Premier League goals in almost 20 years at the club – and on the evidence of this Instagram video, he’s still got plenty to offer in the penalty area.

Perhaps a lower league club could sign him as a reserve forward… stranger things have happened.

First up, a long shot across the training ground, which curls and bobbles its way into a goal from a good 50 yards.

Next up, a very tidy left-footed finish past the goalkeeper, demonstrating Terry’s ability with both feet.

Third in the montage is a lovely first-time finish from the edge of the box – was Terry meant to play defence?

And finally, a deliciously cheeky chip which, but for a few inches, would have crept into the back of the net.

(Nick Potts/PA)

However, with a move to another Premier League side rumoured, the centre-back could well be scoring goals against Chelsea goalkeepers for real next season.