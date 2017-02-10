John Terry is surprisingly good at doing keepy uppies ... with his chewing gum

The modern footballer has many strings to their bow, from rabonas to social media expertise, but it’s the ability to juggle chewing gum and catch it in your mouth again that seems the prize asset these days.

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil famously demonstrated the trick on camera a while back, but Chelsea’s John Terry has taken the game to the next level.

Someone needs to tell David Luiz to keep out of the way.

Training today @davidluiz_4 🤙🏻 @chelseafc A video posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:25am PST

That’s one, two, three, four and five keepy uppies, including a lob over his Brazilian colleague, before John catches the gum in his mouth again.

Maybe the flavour had gone, or maybe John was just a bit bored. Whichever it is, we wouldn’t chew it again, John. Stick it in the bin.