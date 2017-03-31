John O'Shea to defy leg wound and line up for Sunderland

John O'Shea is in line to retain his place for Sunderland's Premier League trip to Watford on Saturday despite returning from international duty with stitches in a leg wound.

Republic of Ireland defender O'Shea was hurt in a challenge by Wales striker Gareth Bale but was able to train back on Wearside on Thursday, and he could be joined in the team by Lamine Kone, who has shaken off a knee problem.

Midfielder Lee Cattermole is desperate to resume action after more than six months on the sidelines with a hip cartilage problem, as is striker Victor Anichebe (knee), but the game could come too soon for both. Steven Pienaar (calf), Jan Kirchhoff, Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (all knee) are still out.

Provisional squad: Pickford, Mannone, Jones, Manquillo, Denayer, Oviedo, Love, O'Shea, Kone, Djilobodji, Lescott, Ndong, Gibson, Larsson, Borini, Januzaj, Khazri, Gooch, Honeyman, Defoe, Maja.