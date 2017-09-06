John Motson’s incredible commentary career in quotes

John Motson is leaving the BBC at the end of the season after an incredible 50 years.

The veteran commentator, who’s covered 29 FA Cup finals in that time as well as 10 World Cups, is hanging up his famous sheepskin at the age of 72.

With so many years in the business, he’s got more than a few memorable quotes, but these are some of Motty’s most well-known.

Those quotes help explain why Motson has been described as the “voice of football” and his departure is being mourned on social media, with colleague and MOTD host Gary Lineker among them.

Motty, who became a regular commentator on Match Of The Day during the 1971-72 season, has covered more than 200 England games during his time in the gantry – so it’s no wonder fans are so fond of him.

Match Of The Day just became even more of a must.
