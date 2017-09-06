John Motson’s incredible commentary career in quotes

John Motson is leaving the BBC at the end of the season after an incredible 50 years.

The veteran commentator, who’s covered 29 FA Cup finals in that time as well as 10 World Cups, is hanging up his famous sheepskin at the age of 72.

With so many years in the business, he’s got more than a few memorable quotes, but these are some of Motty’s most well-known.

Those quotes help explain why Motson has been described as the “voice of football” and his departure is being mourned on social media, with colleague and MOTD host Gary Lineker among them.

John Motson to end his 50 year career with @BBCSport. Listened to Motty as a child, as a player, as a colleague. A legend of his profession. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 6, 2017

John Motson, what a legend. He will be missed #ThanksMotty pic.twitter.com/rtuewNKFdF — Champions 🔵 (@MorataNo9) September 5, 2017

John Motson hanging up his mic at the end of the season is a major loss. Hes irreplacable and one of the only tolerable commentators 😔 — Harriet Haigh 🦇 (@haighypoo) September 6, 2017

Peace out John Motson, you're the only English commentator who learned how to pronounce Valente and everyone else made you sound weird — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) September 6, 2017

Motty, who became a regular commentator on Match Of The Day during the 1971-72 season, has covered more than 200 England games during his time in the gantry – so it’s no wonder fans are so fond of him.

For me John Motson will always be the voice of England matches. What an icon, what a legend ✌ #ThanksMotty — Joshua Kekana (@JoshuaKekana) September 5, 2017

Thank You #johnmotson the voice of football for most of my life. Enjoy your retirement. — Pat Goddard (2E0PFG) (@Pat_Goddard) September 6, 2017

Match Of The Day just became even more of a must.