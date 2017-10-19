John Meyler appointed Cork Senior Hurling coach

Cork County Board has confirmed that outgoing selector and U21 coach John Meyler has been appointed as coach of the Cork Senior Hurling team for a two-year term.

The St. Finbarr’s man previously served as a selector with Cork in the early 2000s, and experienced managerial success with the Kerry Senior Hurling team which won the Christy Ring Cup in 2011.

Meyler brought a number of teams to success in both Cork and Kerry, and also served as manager of the Carlow Senior Hurling team.

He also won an All-Ireland club football medal with St. Finbarr’s along with a number of county titles in both codes.

Meyler takes over following Kieran Kingston's decision to step down.

“John Meyler brings a wealth of experience to the role, has extensive knowledge of all the young players coming through, and has been part of the outgoing management team.," said Cork GAA Chairman Gerard Lane

John will now work on appointing his backroom team. We wish him every success in the role.”

Denis Ring, of Fermoy, has been appointed U21 coach for a two-year term, following on from his success this year in guiding the Cork Minor hurlers to a first Munster title since 2008 and also reaching the All-Ireland Final.

All-Ireland U17 winning coach John Considine will take on the role of Minor coach for the next two years.

“The appointments of John Meyler, Denis Ring and John Considine, should ensure that Cork hurling continues to build on the success of 2017 in a consistent and coherent fashion, and I have no doubt that further honours will be achieved in the very near future,” added Gerard Lane.