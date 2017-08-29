John Evans appointed as Wicklow manager

John Evans is back in inter-county management after being named as the new Wicklow football manager, writes Stephen Barry.

The Kerryman, who has previously managed Tipperary and Roscommon, takes over from Johnny Magee on a three-year term.

“Evans is renowned for his man management style and his ability to find and develop players to inter county standard,” said a statement on the Wicklow GAA website.

“Under Johnny Magee, Wicklow had a very young squad and the hard work done by the Kilmacud man in his tenure in developing the squad will be carried on by Evans.

“(Selection committee member) Cllr. Gerry Walsh, from Eire Óg, spoke very highly of John Evans and how the incoming manager had impressed with his knowledge of Wicklow GAA and his obvious enthusiasm for the role.”

Evans won the 1996 All-Ireland Club Championship with Laune Rangers, led Tipperary to their first Munster U21 title in 2010, and was involved in their 2011 All-Ireland Minor success.

His tenures with the Tipperary and Roscommon senior teams featured plenty of league titles but less championship success. He has one Division 2 League title (Roscommon in 2015) and two Division 3 trophies (Tipperary in 2009 and Roscommon in 2014) to his name, as well as promotion from Division 4 with Tipperary in 2008.

His four-and-a-half years with Tipperary ended in March 2012, after the Premier lost their first five league games in Division 3, while he left Roscommon after three years in 2015.

Wicklow won one of their nine games in 2017, beating only London in the League, and losing to Louth and Laois in the Championship.