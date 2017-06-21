John Delaney gives update on Athlone Town match-fixing investigation

The FAI's investigation into alleged match fixing at Athlone Town is nearing a conclusion.

Irish football's governing body have been looking into three games since May, where UEFA flagged 'irregular' betting patterns on Asian markets.

They interviewed players, coaches and officials at the Midlands club with bank and phone records also scrutinised.

FAI CEO John Delaney has told Midlands 103 that they're close to making an announcement.

“Rea Walsh, our Head of Legal, and Fran Gavin, our Head of Competitions, have been looking into the Athlone matter and I’d expect sooner rather than later that whatever position they’re going to take will be announced.

“So I’d expect an update on that certainly within the next week in terms of what is actually going to happen.

“It’s be inappropriate for me to comment in terms of the merits or demerits of the case, or whatever is going on, but certainly there’ll be a position within the next week or so.

“On the back of that, then, we’ll be able to make a public announcement.”