John Daly claims first win since 2004; gets a tweet from Donald Trump and soaked with champagne
John Daly may be a two-time major winner but his latest win may have been his sweetest.
The US golfer hadn't won a PGA event since 2004 but yesterday the 51-year-old two-putted his way to victory at the Insperity Invitational.
His first win in 13 years was also his first PGA Tour Champions win - which gave him every cause to celebrate.
And celebrate he did.
A big win for Big John.@PGA_JohnDaly wins the @InsperityInvtnl for his first victory on PGA TOUR Champions. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/bxTbhQQuTn— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2017
It clearly meant a lot to him, as he tweeted his thanks to his supporters.
Thank you all so much....this is definitely sweet! 👊🏆 @InsperityInvtnl @ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/LR5uLvckIr— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 7, 2017
Sunday marked 13 years between PGA TOUR-sanctioned wins for @PGA_JohnDaly. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/cCffoIRj9Y— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 8, 2017
And it would seem Daly has friends in high places, as he received congratulations from US President Donald Trump.
Congratulations to @PGA_JohnDaly on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up - and now a winner again!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017
