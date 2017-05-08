John Daly claims first win since 2004; gets a tweet from Donald Trump and soaked with champagne

John Daly may be a two-time major winner but his latest win may have been his sweetest.

The US golfer hadn't won a PGA event since 2004 but yesterday the 51-year-old two-putted his way to victory at the Insperity Invitational.

His first win in 13 years was also his first PGA Tour Champions win - which gave him every cause to celebrate.

And celebrate he did.

It clearly meant a lot to him, as he tweeted his thanks to his supporters.

And it would seem Daly has friends in high places, as he received congratulations from US President Donald Trump.
By Steve Neville

