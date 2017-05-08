John Daly claims first win since 2004; gets a tweet from Donald Trump and soaked with champagne

John Daly may be a two-time major winner but his latest win may have been his sweetest.

The US golfer hadn't won a PGA event since 2004 but yesterday the 51-year-old two-putted his way to victory at the Insperity Invitational.

His first win in 13 years was also his first PGA Tour Champions win - which gave him every cause to celebrate.

And celebrate he did.

A big win for Big John.@PGA_JohnDaly wins the @InsperityInvtnl for his first victory on PGA TOUR Champions. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/bxTbhQQuTn — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2017

It clearly meant a lot to him, as he tweeted his thanks to his supporters.

Sunday marked 13 years between PGA TOUR-sanctioned wins for @PGA_JohnDaly. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/cCffoIRj9Y — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 8, 2017

And it would seem Daly has friends in high places, as he received congratulations from US President Donald Trump.