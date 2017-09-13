John Cena is very worried about the iPhone X – and for good reason
13/09/2017 - 18:10:57Back to Sport Home
John Cena, famously, can’t be seen. You just can’t see him.
The wrestler’s taunt – you guessed it, “You can’t see me” – has provided many comical moments over the years, not least on Twitter in recent times.
It’s the joke that just keeps on giving.
i just met john cena at target????? pic.twitter.com/lKkUoyrQ2s— tayla (@ayeeitstaylaa) March 24, 2017
why didnt you take a picture with him https://t.co/b9aF4ozB2C— childish sadbino (@datassque) July 10, 2017
But with the launch of Apple’s new iPhone, the iPhone X, the three-time WWE Heavyweight Champion is worried.
The iPhone X, which is the most expensive iPhone ever at £999, no longer has the ability to be unlocked via fingerprint. Instead, it uses facial recognition.
Which you can imagine is a bit of a problem for a man who can’t be seen.
Sooo #iPhoneX about #FaceID ...ummmmm .... what do I do?— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 12, 2017
As soon as people realised what the wrestler – who’s also appeared in a number of films – was talking about, sympathy and advice began pouring in.
September 12, 2017
When John Cena realized he can't use FaceID pic.twitter.com/Z8g6Nn49hT— Asatiir (@asatiir) September 12, 2017
As well as admiration.
This is the best tweet in the history of twitter— Melanie Tettleton (@SportsQueen_5) September 12, 2017
god bless you john— Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 12, 2017
And of course not everyone got it.
They can't see you John...— John Cena (@archivescena) September 12, 2017
September 12, 2017
Hopefully someone was kind enough to let Cena know he can still type in his password on the X, like an all the other iPhones.
Join the conversation - comment here