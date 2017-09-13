John Cena is very worried about the iPhone X – and for good reason

John Cena, famously, can’t be seen. You just can’t see him.

The wrestler’s taunt – you guessed it, “You can’t see me” – has provided many comical moments over the years, not least on Twitter in recent times.

It’s the joke that just keeps on giving.

i just met john cena at target????? pic.twitter.com/lKkUoyrQ2s — tayla (@ayeeitstaylaa) March 24, 2017

why didnt you take a picture with him https://t.co/b9aF4ozB2C — childish sadbino (@datassque) July 10, 2017

But with the launch of Apple’s new iPhone, the iPhone X, the three-time WWE Heavyweight Champion is worried.

The iPhone X, which is the most expensive iPhone ever at £999, no longer has the ability to be unlocked via fingerprint. Instead, it uses facial recognition.

Which you can imagine is a bit of a problem for a man who can’t be seen.

As soon as people realised what the wrestler – who’s also appeared in a number of films – was talking about, sympathy and advice began pouring in.

When John Cena realized he can't use FaceID pic.twitter.com/Z8g6Nn49hT — Asatiir (@asatiir) September 12, 2017

As well as admiration.

This is the best tweet in the history of twitter — Melanie Tettleton (@SportsQueen_5) September 12, 2017

god bless you john — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 12, 2017

And of course not everyone got it.

They can't see you John... — John Cena (@archivescena) September 12, 2017

Hopefully someone was kind enough to let Cena know he can still type in his password on the X, like an all the other iPhones.