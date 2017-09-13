John Cena is very worried about the iPhone X – and for good reason

John Cena, famously, can’t be seen. You just can’t see him.

The wrestler’s taunt – you guessed it, “You can’t see me” – has provided many comical moments over the years, not least on Twitter in recent times.

It’s the joke that just keeps on giving.

But with the launch of Apple’s new iPhone, the iPhone X, the three-time WWE Heavyweight Champion is worried.

The iPhone X, which is the most expensive iPhone ever at £999, no longer has the ability to be unlocked via fingerprint. Instead, it uses facial recognition.

Which you can imagine is a bit of a problem for a man who can’t be seen.

As soon as people realised what the wrestler – who’s also appeared in a number of films – was talking about, sympathy and advice began pouring in.

As well as admiration.

And of course not everyone got it.

Hopefully someone was kind enough to let Cena know he can still type in his password on the X, like an all the other iPhones.
