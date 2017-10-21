John Caulfield agrees new two-year contract with Cork City

Cork City’s John Caulfield confirmed that he has agreed a new two-year contract with the FORAS board of management, saying: “we’re there” when asked about his future at Richmond Park last night, writes Noel Spillane.

City surrendered a two-goal lead with strikes from Ryan Delaney and Kieran Sadlier, but the Saints roared back with goals from Jordi Balk, Billy Dennehy, Ian Bermingham, and Kurtis Byrne to claim all the points in their fight for survival.

“We have no intention of sitting back because we all want to drive on next year and the year after that and we are hoping our league triumph might attract some new fans.

“The double is our next objective and we want to keep the momentum going up to the final. It was a remarkable achievement for the lads, given what they had to overcome during the season but we can go further and win the double.

“The resolve and tenacity has been superb from the entire squad and it’s been a four-year project and a labour of love. When we took the job in 2013, we had six players on the books and that just shows you how far we have come,” said Caulfield whose side will be presented with the league trophy after Friday’s last game at home to Bray.

“We certainly don’t want this to be a one-season wonder. We want to stay up there at the top and we want to go even higher. The cup final is a bonus because the league was always the one we wanted and we’d like to try and dominate now for a while,” he added.

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo.