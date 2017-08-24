John Arne Riise was every Liverpool fan during their blistering start against Hoffenheim
Liverpool got off to a blistering start against Hoffenheim in their Champions League play-off round.
The Reds surged to a 3-0 lead within just 21 minutes at Anfield, and the start sent fans wild but there was one fan shouting loudest on Twitter who you might like to hear from – Jon Arne Riise.
Good luck boys @LFC ⚽️European nights at Anfield!!! Nothing better 👏🏻👏🏻😅 YNWA!— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 23, 2017
The left back played a whopping 348 games for Liverpool and won the Champions League with them in 2005 – so it’s unsurprising the Norwegian is something of a fan.
For Liverpool’s latest exploits in Europe, a deflected finish from Emre Can as he ran onto Sadio Mane’s neat back-heel gave them the lead.
Naturally Riise was over the moon.
Get in you beauty!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔝— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 23, 2017
But, just eight minutes later, there was cause for celebration again – as Georginio Wijnaldum’s shot bounced off the post and into the path of predatory new signing Mohamed Salah.
Love it @LFC 👏🏻👏🏻⚽️2-0!!— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 23, 2017
Hold up though John, there’s more.
Within three minutes it was Can, the 23-year-old German, who pounced onto Roberto Firmino’s clipped ball to the back post – after the Brazilian had ran onto another back-heel from Mane.
If there’s one thing that pleases a 36-year-old Norwegian football retiree – it’s silky football by Liverpool.
Game, set, match!!! What a freaking start this is!!! Boys are fired up! No jinx, but CL here we come ⚽️👏🏻🔝— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 23, 2017
If only every game had this running commentary…
