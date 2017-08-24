John Arne Riise was every Liverpool fan during their blistering start against Hoffenheim

Liverpool got off to a blistering start against Hoffenheim in their Champions League play-off round.

The Reds surged to a 3-0 lead within just 21 minutes at Anfield, and the start sent fans wild but there was one fan shouting loudest on Twitter who you might like to hear from – Jon Arne Riise.

Good luck boys @LFC ⚽️European nights at Anfield!!! Nothing better 👏🏻👏🏻😅 YNWA! — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 23, 2017

The left back played a whopping 348 games for Liverpool and won the Champions League with them in 2005 – so it’s unsurprising the Norwegian is something of a fan.

For Liverpool’s latest exploits in Europe, a deflected finish from Emre Can as he ran onto Sadio Mane’s neat back-heel gave them the lead.

(Dave Thompson/AP)

Naturally Riise was over the moon.

Get in you beauty!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔝 — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 23, 2017

But, just eight minutes later, there was cause for celebration again – as Georginio Wijnaldum’s shot bounced off the post and into the path of predatory new signing Mohamed Salah.

(Dave Thompson/AP)

Love it @LFC 👏🏻👏🏻⚽️2-0!! — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 23, 2017

Hold up though John, there’s more.

Within three minutes it was Can, the 23-year-old German, who pounced onto Roberto Firmino’s clipped ball to the back post – after the Brazilian had ran onto another back-heel from Mane.

(Nigel French/Empics)

If there’s one thing that pleases a 36-year-old Norwegian football retiree – it’s silky football by Liverpool.

Game, set, match!!! What a freaking start this is!!! Boys are fired up! No jinx, but CL here we come ⚽️👏🏻🔝 — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 23, 2017

If only every game had this running commentary…