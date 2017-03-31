Johanna Konta and Caroline Wozniacki to contest Miami Open final

Johanna Konta's stranglehold over Venus Williams continues as she became the first British woman to reach the Miami Open final.

Konta was just six years old when Williams first won this tournament 19 years ago and has cited the seven-time grand slam winner as one of her heroes.

But she is showing no room for sentiment as her gruelling 6-4 7-5 semi-final win was a third successive victory against the American.

Johanna Konta

It sets up a showpiece meeting with Caroline Wozniacki and gives the British number one a chance to win her second title at this level - a 'Premier Mandatory'.

Former world number one Wozniacki fought back from behind to beat Karolina Pliskova and reach the final for the first time in her career.

Wozniacki dropped a 62-minute opening set against the tournament second seed before turning on the style to secure a 5-7 6-1 6-1 success.

The turning point for Wozniacki came with a nine-minute service hold in the first game of the second set, before she immediately broke the Czech to seize the advantage.

As Pliskova's first-serve percentage plummeted, Wozniacki stepped up her own game, winning 75 per cent of points on her own serve to wrap up what ultimately proved to be an easy win.