Joey Carbery signs first professional contract with Leinster

Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery has signed his first senior contract with Leinster.

The three-cap playmaker made his debut when Ireland claimed their maiden win over New Zealand with November's 40-29 triumph in Chicago.

The 21-year-old heads a list of seven academy players to be handed senior deals, in another boost after he recently returned from ankle trouble.

Carbery is joined by Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy, Rory O'Loughlin, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Paedar Timmins in completing fresh terms with the province.

"We invest a huge amount of time and resources into our academy system in Leinster and we very much see these players and this model as the future of this club," head coach Leo Cullen told leinsterrugby.ie.

"I am excited by the challenge that lies ahead of them as they look to kick on in their careers.

"From Nick playing against Toulon in the Champions Cup in the Aviva Stadium, to Joey playing his part in the historic victory over New Zealand in Chicago, to Peadar making his first senior start at the weekend, to James captaining Ireland to their place in an Under-20s World Cup Final... they have taken it all in their stride."